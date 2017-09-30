Everything’s coming up roses for Cramlington

Cramlington picked up a bouquet of awards at this year’s Northumberia in Bloom ceremony.

The town itself won silver gilt in the large town category, while entries for other categories won silver or silver gilt. The John Le Clerk pub got gold for its display.

Coun Christine Dunbar said: “Weather-wise, this has been a very difficult year, but we’ve achieved a major success in winning awards at this level.

“Cramlington was judged best town in south east Northumberland in the large town category and this is down to the hard work of everyone involved.

“Next year, we’re aiming for gold.”

Other awards were: Manor Walks, Jubilee Lodge and Alexandra Park, silver gilt; East Hartford, Surveyors House and Northumberlandia, silver.