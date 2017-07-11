Ex-celebrity bodyguard on shortlist

A service engineer at Polar Krush, Ashington, is on the shortlist for the Unsung Hero accolade at the North East Employee of the Year Awards 2017.

Daryl Newton began his trade as a plumber later in life after a career working in security for pop stars and celebrities across the UK.

Daryl Newton, service engineer at Polar Krush in Ashington.

The 52-year-old joined the team at Polar Krush in 2016. Since then, he has developed a professional team of engineers and has been promoted in less than a year on the back of customer feedback.

Founder Paul Goldfinch said: “Not only is Daryl a dedicated and diligent team leader, he is fantastic to work with and always goes the extra mile in every aspect of his role.

“It was a pleasure to nominate him for the Unsung Hero award and we are thrilled that he is on the shortlist.”

The award winners will be announced during a ceremony at Wynyard Hall on Friday.

Matthew Fretwell of Cramlington-based MCR Marketing Services is on the shortlist in the Best Apprentice category.