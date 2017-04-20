Excellent score for care home

A care home in West Sleekburn is organising a celebration event after achieving a very high rating.

Wansbeck Care Home received the excellent score 974 out of 1,000 following many positive reviews by relatives of residents via the review us facility on carehome.co.uk

Nick Smith, Wansbeck Care Home manager.

The areas highly praised included staff, activities, care and support.

It received £200 to spend on a party for residents as its score was above the national average, so the home is having a Royal party on Friday – Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

Manager Nick Smith said: “We know what we do is important, so we work together to bring a little joy to everyday experiences, whilst striving to always be respectful, trusted and caring.”

The home was recently awarded Dementia Care Framework accreditation. This involves training staff to be pioneers of dementia care.