Extra activities to mark anniversary

A range of special events are taking place to mark a group’s decade of fund-raising in memory of a Lynemouth man.

Craig Williamson died from an undetected heart defect in 2007 at the age of just 24 and his family and friends have organised activities each year to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

The people who took part in the charity football match as part of the Craigs Day 10 years anniversary series of fund-raising events.

Today, the group also includes various members of the community, and local businesses help out in any way they can.

More than £34,000 has been collected for the charity over the years and, with 2017 being the 10th anniversary, this year there are 10 events. It is hoped that they will bring in a total of £10,000.

Events so far have included a clairvoyant evening, fair, charity football game and three family members doing a zip wire from the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle.

Still to come are a pea and pie supper/quiz, bike ride, half-pint challenge and the annual Craig’s Day pool, darts, dominoes and quiz event, which this year takes place on October 7. Family members and friends are also doing a sky dive and participating in the Great North Run to raise funds.

Craig was the nephew of Joanne Fairfax, who said: “As well as all this, four young lads who did not know Craig – Jack Trotter, Josh Trotter, Will Trotter and Craig William Wood – did a five-mile walk accompanied by adults and this brought in £440.50.

“What a great effort!”

For more information, visit the Craig’s Day 10 years anniversary 2017 – 10 events page on Facebook.