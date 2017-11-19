Eye-catching way to raise awareness

Girlguiding, Blyth is challenging residents to find one of its rocks.

The girls and leaders are so enthusiastic to shout about Girlguiding that they have decorated some rocks, some of which are pictured above, and hidden them in the local area.

From the smallest Rainbow to the oldest Trefoil guild member, everyone has been involved. In addition, units from Ashington and Morpeth have supported the initiative.

If you find one, you are welcome to upload a photograph to the Facebook page Girlguiding Rocks.

Girlguiding organises activities for girls and young women across the UK to have fun, build brilliant friendships, gain valuable life skills and make a positive difference to their communities.

Those interested in joining or finding out more details can email girlguidingblyth@outlook.com or visit www.girlguiding.org.uk