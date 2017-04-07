Failing to microchip dog leads to fine

A Blyth woman who failed to comply with the law and update her dog’s microchip details has paid the price.

She was fined £440 at Mid and South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court in Bedlington after her Staffordshire Bull Terrier was found roaming the streets.

An animal welfare officer from Northumberland County Council’s public health protection unit collected the stray dog following a call from a concerned member of the public.

Although the dog was microchipped, it was still registered to its previous owners. When it was re-united with its current owner, she was given 21 days to update the records – but she failed to do this task.

It is a legal requirement that all dog owners in England have their dog(s) microchipped, whether they have a tag or not. The new law came into force in April 2016.

The county council is working in partnership with the Dogs Trust to offer free microchipping for any dog that belongs to an owner who lives in Northumberland.

The service is available to dogs from a week after their second injection – about 13 to 14 weeks old.

A tiny chip about the size of a grain of rice is inserted under the loose skin on the back of its neck, giving it a unique 15-digit code.

If a dog becomes lost or gets stolen and is picked up by a local authority or a shelter, the microchip can be scanned and matched to contact details stored on a database.

More information about this is available at www.northumberland.gov.uk