Family and friends gather for 103rd birthday

A special party was held to mark a 103rd birthday.

Family, friends and staff at Cramlington House care home in the town gathered to mark the occasion for Hannah Lawton with a special party, plus birthday card off the Queen.

Birthday girl: 103-year-old Hannah Lawton with her daughter Carole Armstrong. Picture Jane Coltman

Hannah, who was born in Blyth, worked at Marshall’s Sweet Factory until it relocated to the South. She then worked at her sister’s general store in Blyth and was also an usherette at the town’s cinema.

She married Albert, an area training manager for the National Coal Board in 1934.

Hannah has three children, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was involved in the townswomen’s guild and was also a founding member of Blyth Operatic Society, which later became Blyth Music and Theatre Company.