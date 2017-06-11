Family to step up to raise charity funds

A mother is preparing to step up to help raise funds for a charity organisation close to her heart.

Michelle Foster, from Blyth, is to take part in a charity walk in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

She raises money for the charity as her son Charlie, aged five, suffers from cystic fibrosis.

Cystic fibrosis is a life limiting genetic condition which affects the lungs and digestive system. Those with the condition experience a build up of thick sticky mucus in the lungs, and other organs causing a wide range of challenging symtoms affecting the entire body.

To raise funds for the charity, Michelle is organising an annual sponsored walk from Tynemouth Priory to The Commissioners Quay Pub in Blyth on Saturday, July 1, starting at noon.

Participants, who are asked to raise a minimum of £20, can download a sponsorship form from www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk

Alternatively forms are available from Michelle on 07491 969770.

To sponsor Michelle visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MichelleFoster6

For more information on the charity visit www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk