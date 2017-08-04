Festival fun for families

More than 1,000 families came to Blyth Market to enjoy and participate in the many activities provided free of charge during the Silx Teen Bar Youth Festival.

The superhero-themed event was opened by Channy, Young Ambassador for the NE Youth charity, who is an up-and-coming singer. She has performed with many well-known artists such as Olly Murs.

Members of Timestep Dance Academy at the Silx Youth Festival in Blyth Market Place. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Attractions included face painting, a climbing wall, laser tag, a smoothie bike, inflatable fun and dance displays.

A total of £260 was raised for the family of Skye Aitman, who sadly died a couple of weeks ago. She was a member of the youth club.

Silx Teen Bar senior youth worker Jackie Long said the team would like to thank everyone who donated at the event.

She added: “It was a brilliant day and I’m grateful to everyone who took part in the event and all the staff at Silx for their efforts.

Up-and-coming singer Channy opened the festival.

“A big thank-you also to Channy for opening the event – she was fantastic.”

Channy said she was ‘proud to be a part of the festival’ and praised the Silx team as she knows how hard it is behind the scenes to organise these types of events.

The Silx Teen Bar team with some of the superhero characters that entertained families at the event.

Bouncy castle fun at the festival. Picture by Jane Coltman.