Festival fusion of band and business

A North East steelband is set to perform at a national music festival with the help of a local PR firm of the same name.

Steelband Fusion has been chosen to play on the main stage at the Music for Youth national festival in Birmingham on July 7, after qualifying from the Regional Festival Series of Music for Youth in Wakefield in March.

And Northumberland-based Fusion PR has donated £500 towards the cost of transport for the 30 band members and their instruments.

Musical director Claire Falcus said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent in our band so we’re incredibly grateful to Fusion PR for helping us get to Birmingham. Without the generosity of local people and businesses, our group of amazing young musicians would miss out on this prestigious opportunity to perform.

“The band is working hard in rehearsals to ensure we fly the flag for the North East when we get to Birmingham.”

The steelband is an ensemble of various bands from across the North East, led by Cramlington Caribbean Crew, with ages ranging from six to 21.

Joanne Hunter, head of client services at Fusion PR, is familiar with the band that shares her company’s name.

She said: “Having seen the band perform live, I’ve no doubt it will put on another showstopper of a performance in Birmingham.

“The music is fantastic of course but we’ve also been really impressed by the energy and enthusiasm of everyone involved in the band and of course, we love the name!”