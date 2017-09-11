Festival hits right note for charity

A music festival that was held to mark the 30th anniversary of mental health charity Blyth Star Enterprises has helped to raise more than £900.

The event, which took place at The Keel Row pub in Seaton Delaval over the August Bank Holiday weekend, proved extremely popular.

Attendees enjoyed musical entertainment from North East-based rockabilly pop group Lana and The Lost Boys and keyboard and vocalist duet The Kirsty Forster Duo.

In addition to a domino card raffle, which was drawn on the day, The Keel Row landlady Sharon Herron took the opportunity to present a cheque for £500 to Blyth Star Enterprises that she received as part of the pub’s prize for winning the Britvic Lifting Spirits Award.

She said: “The sun was shining, the music was fantastic and everyone who attended just had a great time. We were completely overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity.

“On behalf of all the staff at The Keel Row, I’d like to thank every single person who came along who helped to make the festival such a success.”

Blyth Star Enterprises is a not-for-profit organisation that provides living support, work experience and day services to people with learning disabilities and severe and enduring mental ill health across Northumberland.

Chief executive officer, Gordon Moore, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Sharon and the team for their hard work organising the festival and their on-going support.

“They had already raised nearly £5,000 for the charity before this event.”

He added: “The latest donations will be put towards the implementation of our Next Steps project, which provides horticultural learning activities and community volunteering opportunities for our service users.”