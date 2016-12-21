Festival is coming to town

An extra event to make the tastebuds tingle for south east Northumberland will be staged in 2017.

Organisers Mark and Shelley Deakin have confirmed that after the hugely successful Proper Food and Drink Festival in Cramlington earlier this year, it will return to Seven Oaks Park on July 29 and 30.

The following month, it will visit Blyth for the first time. About 60 producers will set up their stalls and kitchens in Ridley Park on August 12 and 13.

A large choice of hot food and drink will be available and there will also be live music at both locations. Entry is free.

The number of Proper Food and Drink Festivals have been growing since the first one in North Shields in 2012. Other locations include Whitely Bay and South Shields.

The Deakins also ran the Northumberland Village in Ridley Park during August’s North Sea Tall Ships Regatta in Blyth.

Mark said: “We were overwhelmed by the number of people who came to the inaugural Proper Food and Drink Festival in Cramlington.

“You’re always a bit nervous for the first one, but it couldn’t have gone any better.

“The Tall Ships was fantastic and it has helped to create a real confidence and optimism in Blyth.

“Let’s hope the town’s very own Proper Food and Drink Festival will help that feeling continue.

“At these events, we share with stallholders the great satisfaction of seeing many people queuing up to buy their products.”

The festivals have proved to be a successful shop window for a number of producers – generating enough interest to help some turn their passion into a living.

Shelley said: “I think we’ve got the recipe just about right.

“We want to appeal to the growing number of people who appreciate and enjoy beautifully produced food and drink, but also couples and families who just want a great day out.”