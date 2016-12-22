Festive idea catches on in village

The Christmas spirit can be seen all around a Northumberland village that has now been dubbed ‘tinsel town’ after residents were inspired by the actions of three sisters.

Sarah Painter, Steph Flynn and Sarah Ayre decided to decorate some traffic lights, which are part of long-standing roadworks, last Friday night.

From left, Sarah Painter, Steph Flynn and Sarah Ayre at the decorated traffic lights.

They posted their pictures on the Cambois public group Facebook page and many others living in the village then did their own festive decorations at the weekend.

Efforts to put up tinsel and other eye-catching items have continued over the last few days.

Steph said: “The response has been fantastic. Festive decorations can now been seen at bus stations and on fixtures such as lampposts and street signs.”