Fire-risk warning issued over tumble dryers

Northumberland County Council’s Trading Standards service is warning residents of a new recall on tumble dryers – sold under the trade names Beko and Blomberg.

The company’s safety alert relates to their 8kg and 9kg condenser tumble dryers that were manufactured between May and November 2012.

This has come about following concerns raised during their monitoring of their products, which found it could lead to overheating and the risk of fire. The affected models are: DCU9330W, DCU9330R, DCU8230, DSC85W, TKF8439A.

Beko is requesting that owners contact them so that a free modification, if required, can be carried out. The check is free of charge and carried out in the home, and affected products will be modified to remove any potential risk.

Paul Hedley, Chief Fire Officer, said: “The safety of Northumberland’s residents is our priority and action should be taken swiftly to check these goods to ensure lives are not put at risk.

“We would always advise the public to check their electrical appliances if safety concerns arise. It is vital that users regularly check and clean their tumble dryers and carefully follow safety guidelines to reduce the risk of a fire.”

CounJohn Riddle, cabinet member for planning, housing, public protection and fire, added: “Residents need to make sure that they check to see if their tumble dryer is one of the affected ones and take the necessary steps to keep themselves, their families and their homes safe.”

Owners can check whether their product is one of those affected at http://www.beko.co.uk/safety and https://www.beko.co.uk/dryerrepair#!/check/precheck

Alternatively, owners can call 0800 917 2018 to speak to a member of Beko’s customer service team.