Firm all set for building work at former farm

Construction work is set to start soon on a new housing development at the entrance to Blyth.

Site preparation is under way on the disused farm land located in the Newsham area of the town. Linden Homes, Galliford Try’s house-building division, will build a total of 42 properties.

Amendments were made to the plans after Northumberland County Council’s planning committee expressed reservations about the proposal last summer, although members accepted that the site was suitable for housing and should be developed.

Planning permission was granted in November and Linden Homes has now reached a position at the site where it expects the housing construction work to begin in the next few weeks.

North Farm, as the new development will be known, represents a £9million investment and it will deliver two to four-bedroomed houses and bungalows. The first set are expected to be released for sale in October this year.

Sales director Tracy Iles said: “Following successful schemes in Birtley, Gateshead and Morpeth, we are delighted to be starting work on a range of new homes that will offer a step change in the choice and quality of housing in Blyth.

“This project will also open up job and training opportunities in the area and provide work for suppliers to the construction industry.”

A county council spokesman said: “We have received information which satisfies the vast majority of the conditions of the planning permission.

“The remaining information relates to an ecological survey. The developer is in discussions with Natural England and the survey results are expected to be provided to the council this week.”

For more information about the development, visit www.lindenhomes.co.uk and search for North Farm.