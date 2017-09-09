Firm continues to build on success

A construction firm, which is celebrating its 20th year in business, has announced the formation of a new board of directors following the retirement of one of its founder members.

Howard Russell Construction, which employs 33 staff from its office at Apex Business Village in Cramlington, was established in 1997 by David Varty and Joe Prouse.

Now, after two decades at the helm, Joe has announced his retirement and David will take on the role of managing director.

The firm has promoted a number of its staff and formed a new board, which includes former commercial director Ian Goss as chairman, Craig Muldoon as technical and sales director, Barry Wilkinson as contracts director and Andrea Styles as company secretary.

Howard Russell is targeting a turnover of £26million for the current financial year after securing a number of major contracts.

David said: “We have worked very hard to secure work in the Midlands and south of England and we are now beginning to see the benefits with this year set to be our best yet.”

The firm is currently undertaking more than £23million worth of new build projects across the country following its latest contract win, a £5.1million development of nine industrial units in Enfield for Chancerygate.

It has recently completed a 50,000sqft bespoke manufacturing facility for tool manufacturer, Guhring Ltd, and the development of 75,000sqft of industrial accommodation near Heathrow, also on behalf of Chancerygate.

Ian said: “Joe and David built the business on a shared ethos of trust, quality and pride, which has undoubtedly helped us to get to where we are today. With a strong new board of directors and a great team, we are optimistic for the future of the business.”

In Buckinghamshire, Howard Russell is undertaking a £5.5million project for lifting equipment specialist, GGR Group and is also developing nine industrial units in Cambridge for property investment management firm, Rockspring.

Closer to home in Teesside, it is developing a new £5.5million industrial property for international engineering and heavy lifting specialists, Mammoet on behalf of UK Land Estates.