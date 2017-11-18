Firm offers rental deal to veterans

A housing company is offering homeless veterans the chance to stay somewhere warm this winter.

Cross Rigg Developments, based in Ashington and which owns a number of properties around Northumberland, is making the offer to ex-service personnel who have fallen on hard times.

As part of its Beat the Freeze offer, it is offering low cost accommodation that includes gas central heating and water.

Among the properties available are at St Cuthbert’s Court, in Ashington; Turning Tides in Newbiggin; and at Riverside, in Stakeford.

And the company is also offering a special deal for anyone else looking for somewhere to stay this winter.

It is offering two weeks rent with two additional weeks free from now until the end of January, with prices starting from £90.23 a week.

A spokesman said: You never need to worry about being warm this winter.

“Also with our housing scheme there is no admin fee and you can spread your bond over 12 months so people with low income and on benefits can move in from as little as £180.46.

“We also have the Halls at Ashington, where prices start from £75 per week but with low utility costs, with buy two get two free offer.”

For more information on Beat the Freeze, visit www.crossriggdev.co.uk

Alternatively, to arrange a viewing, call either Wendy on 07526 822044, Dawnie on 07708 558847, Margaret on 07591 666832, or Claudia on 07522 654744.