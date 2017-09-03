Firm rolls in with funding for club

Members of a successful Northumberland community gymnastics club are doing somersaults after winning a four-figure equipment grant from a regional employer.

The Dynamic Gymnastics Foundation is a registered charity that supports Northern Gymnastics Club at the Hubbway Business Centre in Cramlington.

The club, which is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, has more than 450 members aged between three and 18 from across a wide area. It is planning to move into new, bigger premises in the town within a year.

As part of preparations for the move, the foundation is looking for support from businesses and organisations to contribute towards increasing the range of equipment available.

And after it applied to The Banks Group for support, a £5,000 grant from the Banks Community Fund has enabled it to bring in a range of new safety mats, landing mats and foam blocks for the club as part of the safe equipment set-ups where gymnasts can learn and perform their moves on and above.

Les Hodgson, chairman of the Dynamic Gymnastics Foundation, said: “Moving to a bigger facility will give us the chance of substantially reducing our waiting lists and greatly increase the number of participation opportunities we’re able to offer, but to do this, we need to provide a lot more expensive equipment.

“We’re very thankful to the companies, such as The Banks Group, and charitable trusts that have already helped us begin to achieve this goal.”