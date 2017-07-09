Firms give school a brighter look

A school in south east Northumberland has been rejuvenated thanks to the generosity of two major businesses.

North Sea Link and AkzoNobel joined forces to paint Cambois Primary School, much to the delight of staff and pupils.

Staff from North Sea Link volunteered their time and purchased all of the materials, while AkzoNobel provided the expert support necessary to complete the work.

Last year, the school hosted a community drop-in session organised by the North Sea Link project team.

The team members were so taken by the enthusiasm and community spirit in the school that they vowed to return to volunteer time to improve the surroundings for pupils and staff.

North Sea Link’s Sally-Anne Barson said: “We wanted the classrooms and corridors to reflect the school’s amazing community spirit by giving the walls a major facelift.

“After liaising with the headteacher (Marianne Allan), we agreed to source some colourful paint and provide some volunteers to help rejuvenate the school.”

AkzoNobel is the world’s biggest manufacturer of decorative paints and coatings. It invested more than £100million in its state-of-the-art facility at Ashington.

Jill Johnston, site support co-ordinator, said: “After hearing about the work that North Sea Link’s project team were doing in conjunction with Cambois Primary School, we offered to help support them in whatever way we could with advice, materials and decorating expertise.”

Marianne Allan said: “On behalf of the staff and pupils at Cambois Primary School, I would like to thank all of the volunteers from North Sea Link for their hard work decorating the school and the staff at AkzoNobel for providing the materials – we are truly grateful.”