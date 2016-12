Pupils and parents from The Michaela Percival School of Dancing in Cramlington performed a flashmob at Manor Walks Shopping Centre in aid of Melanie’s Mission.

They raised more than £300 to help towards a life-saving operation in the USA for Melanie Hartshorn of Cramlington, who suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS).

Melanie and her family and friends are raising £150,000 for her to undergo the operation. Further donations can be made via the website www.melanies-mission-eds.org.uk