Flying the flag for Northumberland in run up to Tour of Britain

Hundreds of flags will soon be flying over the streets of Northumberland as the countdown continues for Britain’s biggest cycle race.

Spectators from across the country are expected to gather to see the world’s top cyclists during the Northumberland stage of the 2017 OVO Energy Tour of Britain.

This leg of the race will be taking place on September 4, starting in Kielder Water and Forest Park and finishing in Blyth.

To guide both riders and spectators, more than 100 flags will line sections of the route, which passes through 28 communities and is more than 200km long.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for economic development, said: “With just days to go, the excitement is really building and it’s great to see the infrastructure starting to appear along the race route.

“In 2015, the Tour of Britain gave a real boost to the local economy – to the tune of £2million – and we’re confident this year’s stage which is entirely in the county, will be great news for businesses in Northumberland.”

Coun John Potts is the Mayor of Blyth Town Council, which is sponsoring the race stage’s finish line in the town

He said: “In 2015, when the cycle race came to Blyth, the town was buzzing with excitement.

“Blyth Town Council is supporting the event again this year and hope the whole town gets involved in decorating the streets to show Blyth at its best.”