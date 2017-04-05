Focus on tackling nuisance behaviour

Police across Northumberland have taken action to deal with anti-social behaviour issues raised by residents.

Neighbourhood teams have been busy asking people what concerns they have where they live.

As well as working with partner organisations to try to reduce this behaviour, officers have placed posters in busy shopping areas and other locations to inform residents.

In Ashington, people reported nuisance drivers gathering in the area and racing. Following action by police, 14 vehicles were seized during one month’s activity.

Officers have been tackling anti-social behaviour in the Waterloo Road area of Blyth.

They questioned 16 people – seven were told to leave the area and one was charged with assault.

There were also targeted patrols in the Seghill area.

Two people were arrested and charged with offences, dispersal notices were issued and letters were sent to the parents of youths involved in disorder.

Superintendent Mick Paterson of Northern Area Command said: “We want residents to know we don’t tolerate anti-social behaviour in our communities.”

Call your local neighbourhood policing team on 101 to report any crime or anti-social behaviour concerns.