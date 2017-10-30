Former Blyth student launches his own theatre company

A student has launched his own theatre company after securing university funding.

Harry Jackson, from Blyth, is now artistic director for Amplify Time Productions in Edinburgh.

The 21-year-old, former Bede Academy student, is in the final year of a BA (Hons) Acting for Stage and Screen degree at Queen Margaret University (QMU) in the Scottish city.

A QMU Student Development Award has helped Harry get his project off the ground, as well as supporting 30 fellow students in a classical production at a major theatre venue in Edinburgh.

Amplify is the first independent theatre company to have been set up in the history of the BA (Hons) Acting for Stage and Screen course at QMU.

Harry said: “I cannot put into words my gratitude and thanks to the alumni, friends and supporters of QMU whose donations have made this award possible. Support from QMU has given Amplify Time Productions the opportunity to shine and show off our creative skills and talent.

“QMU has a great reputation for giving quality, intensive actor training that allows you to develop your creative skills and academic knowledge.”

“You also get the opportunity to take part in the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Fringe Festival with a show developed during your course.”

Harry’s company is now based within the Business Innovation Zone at QMU, where he benefits from access to small business start-up support and guidance from the campus-based Business Gateway, as well as QMU’s rehearsal facilities.

Harry is now planning to take Amplify to perform in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018.