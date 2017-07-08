Frances earns elite status in her profession

A promising civil engineer is celebrating after being awarded elite chartered status by an international engineering body.

Frances McCord, from Cramlington, has been awarded the protected title of chartered civil engineer and membership of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

The 27-year-old former Cramlington Learning Village pupil is a structural engineer at global design, engineering and project management consultancy, Atkins Global, having graduated from the University of Aberdeen.

Frances can now use the letters CEng and MICE after her name, as a result of passing her professional review and gaining ICE chartered membership.

She said: “I am delighted to have achieved chartered status, which is undoubtedly my biggest professional achievement to date and has been my goal since the age of 16.

“I have always had a keen interest in engineering and it is a fantastic feeling to be recognised within my profession.

“It is such a rewarding career and in my short time in the industry I have already worked on many exciting projects. I take great pride in working on the structures that aid people and help the world go round.”

Penny Marshall, ICE regional director for the North East, said: “ICE chartered status is the benchmark industry standard and Frances has worked extremely hard to get where she is today.

“She is a great advocate for the profession and is set for a distinguished career. I would like to wish her all the very best at Atkins.”