Free event to help first responders

A free limited places event to help key members of the emergency services will take place in Bedlington next month.

At the Royal International Miss pageant in the USA earlier this summer, Juliette Taylor won one of the main titles – Miss International Role Model.

The international platform the 15-year-old has been asked to help is Operation Gratitude, which involves thanking and supporting first responders.

She will be organising the making of bracelets and thank you cards, as suggested by those running the pageant. The Ponteland resident is in the process of contacting the police, ambulance, fire service, Northumbria Blood Bikes, the Great North Air Ambulance Service and RNLI volunteers, among others.

Her mum, Jill Taylor, published an online post to fellow members of a networking group asking for suggestions to support Juliette’s efforts. This was seen by Heather Murdoch from White Feather Reiki.

She, Sheila Ruddick from No Hands Massage Northumberland and Brenda Dunn from Aurora Natural Therapies have now teamed up with the teenager to host a meditation and mindfulness event for first responders at The Old Police Station, where all three holistic therapy providers are based, on Sunday, October 8 from 1pm to 3pm.

Heather said: “When we met Juliette and heard about Operation Gratitude, we were inspired by her dedication and enthusiasm for the project to do our part to give back to first responders through providing an event that shows people practical ways to be able to release the stress that they go through on a daily basis.”

The event is largely interactive. It will involve guided meditations and demonstrations on holistic methods to deal with mental and physical stress.

The three providers are also offering half-price vouchers for first responders throughout the year-long campaign.

First responders can reserve their place at the event and find out more about the voucher offer by calling Sheila on 077131 98335.