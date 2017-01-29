From patrol cop to childcare provider

A mother-of-two who used to be a police officer has made looking after children her new full-time career.

And Sarah Hayton used her own experience to help come up with the home-based 24/7 childcare service in Newbiggin, which she started earlier this month.

She and husband Drew gained all the relevant qualifications and they are registered through the Northumberland Church of England Academy (NCEA) Child Minding Agency. Finance was secured through Rivers Loan in Newcastle.

As well as providing toys and games for a range of ages, Hayton Family Childcare (HFC) will take the children to a local library, soft play area and children’s centres.

Sarah was with Northumbria Police for 10 years and her last role was a patrol officer for a neighbourhood team in North Tyneside.

She said: “It was getting to the point where shift work and availability of childcare was becoming a problem as I have two sons – six-year-old Ben and Kal, aged one.

“When speaking to other families, they said a 24/7 service would be useful and providing childcare for others appealed to me so I spoke to the county council’s families information team.

“I was referred to NCEA and Claire Lishman, director of early years, was a huge help.

“I’m enjoying it – the children I look after play with my kids, it’s like having an extended family when they are here and as a parent myself, I’m always on duty.”

For more details about HFC, call 07376 049858 or email haytonfc@gmail.com