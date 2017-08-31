Full credit to our exam students

As a write my column I am very conscious of the fact that the past couple of weeks have been such a testing time for so many of our young people opening their A-Level and GCSE results.

Everyone, including the students themselves, their families, teachers and schools, is so aware of how important the results can be in shaping the future of our young people and determining whether they go on to higher education at universities or colleges, take up an apprenticeship or employment, or move on to sixth forms.

This year has been challenging for students and schools because of the way exams and grading systems have been reformed and the fact that curriculums have been more demanding, but from what I can glean, all of our Wansbeck schools have good reason to be satisfied and proud of the results achieved.

I have read comments such as “fantastic”, “outstanding”, “targets surpassed”, “great set of results”, “just reward for all the hard work put in by students and staff” across the websites of Ashington and Bedlington high schools, the Northumberland Church of England Academy and St Benet Biscop’s.

All of this makes good reading and it was a pleasure to learn about Wansbeck youngsters gaining more A* to A grades and a higher minimum of passes, particularly in the new GCSE maths and English exams.

Sometimes our young people don’t get the credit due to them for the hard work they put into fulfilling their dreams so it gives me the greatest pleasure to congratulate each and every one of them.

I hope they use their results as a stepping stone to even greater achievements and that their success inspires more youngsters to follow in their footsteps by working as hard as they have done.

Despite what the ‘doom and gloom’ merchants predict, there are some wonderful opportunities to be grasped and the exam success of our young Wansbeck students has ably demonstrated that they are determined to do just that.