Full steam ahead for Blyth building

An iconic building in Blyth town centre will be coming back to life after being bought by a local businessman.

Derek Bolton has bought the freehold of The Steamboat, which first opened as The Star & Garter Hotel opposite the police station in 1895, after it closed its doors in 2009, and plans to transform it into a workplace for businesses and entrepreneurs.

Radio station Beach Hut Radio is among the first tenants, and will move into the building with two purpose-built studios, training facilities, office and reception.

Richie Ross, of Beach Hut Radio, said: “We are so proud to be able to relocate to this iconic building and really excited about expanding our services to the community.

“Derek has worked really closely with us to help us develop our training services even further.”

Beach Hut Radio is a registered charity that began broadcasting in January 2016, It broadcasts all day, every day on its website, as well as Tune In and Youtube pages.

It also offers training and experience for people in the community interested in media, as well as covering local events in the town, most notably the 2016 Tall Ships Regatta, which saw the station broadcast more than 70 hours live from the event.

Derek has described the project as a ‘dream come true’.

He added: “It’s an incredibly beautiful building that deserves to be brought back to life and I’m over the moon I now have the opportunity to do just that.”