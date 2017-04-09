Full-time positions for apprentices

A trio of apprentices have successfully secured full-time jobs with Northumberland County Council.

Brodie McHugh and Shannon Parker, from Blyth, along with Embleton resident Sophie Greenley, all joined Homes for Northumberland – the former arms length organisation which manages the council’s housing stock – five years ago.

Sophie Greenley and Shannon Parker.

Council bosses say they have shown that they are a great asset to the teams they work in and they have now been appointed to full-time positions.

Brodie, 22, did an apprenticeship in business and administration and Shannon, 21 completed one in housing. Sophie, 21, did three – customer service, business administration and housing.

Shannon and Shannon are now housing assistants and Brodie is a project support officer.