Fun parties raise big total for school

Festive fun at a Wetherspoons pub in Blyth has raised some useful funds for a school in the town that was hit by vandals over the summer holidays.

Staff at The Wallaw arranged three children’s Christmas parties, which were all sold out, in aid of Morpeth Road Primary Academy.

Each party consisted of various festive-related arts and crafts. Those who came along could also make their own reindeer food to take home and decorate baubles to put on the tree.

The games to enjoy included, musical statues, pin the nose on the reindeer and dan-cing competitions. All three had a visit from Santa and each child received a present.

The members of staff who organised the events were bar team leaders Nicola Taylor and Toni-Dee Wood and Amy O’Neill, kitchen shift leader.

Toni-Dee said: “We made up large hampers and sold raffle tickets throughout December to raise further funds.

“The raffle was drawn on the day of the parties and there was a tombola running in the pub on the day.

“We felt that it would be nice to give some money to Morpeth Road Primary Academy after what happened in the summer and we raised a total of £458. We’re grateful to everyone who participated and supported the parties and other activities.”

Equipment, vehicles, classrooms and other facilities at the academy were damaged. As well as insurance funds, money raised by pupils, staff, parents and members of the community helped to pay for the repairs.

The funds from The Wallaw will go towards the building of a rockery that will include a mini-herb garden where pupils and parents can do some planting together.

Head of school Sarah Robson said: “The devastation was such an awful thing to return to, but it has been fantastic to get such a great response from the community, including from the staff at The Wallaw.”