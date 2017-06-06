Fund-raiser in memory of popular dad collects £1,400

Tributes have been paid to a popular father who died after an alleged attack outside a nightclub,

Jason Glancey, of The Oval, Blyth, was found with serious head injuries outside the Deja Vu venue in Stanley Street, Blyth, on April 30.

A fund-raising night in memory of Jason 'Hank' Glancey.

The 45-year-old was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries on May 17.

Friends have since rallied around, raising money for his family to pay for the funeral and organise a holiday for his ten-year-old son Jack.

A fund-raiser was held at The Eagle pub in memory of Jason and raised £1,402.

Organisers Dennise Thompson and Alison Simpson thanked businesses in Blyth and Ashington who donated prizes for the raffle.

They said: “From the bottom of our hearts we are overwhelmed with the generosity of Blyth.

“Hank was an amazing man with a Herat of gold and we know he will be looking down with a massive smile on his face.

“He is going to be hugely missed and we will treasure the memories we have.”

They thanked The Eagle for hosting the night, DJ Scott Regan, those who organised the buffet, raffle, prizes and stalls, plus Lisa Buckle and Laura Grey for staying with Jason until the ambulance arrived.”

A Go Fund Me page held raise an additional £635 while a justgiving page is looking to raise any further donations.

Anyone who wants to make a donation should visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dennise-thompson

Two men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested in connection with the alleged assault and have been released pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference 223 30/04/17.