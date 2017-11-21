Fund-raising event for the Chennai Six

An event in Newbiggin will take place on Saturday to raise money for six British seamen in jail in India, including Nick Dunn from Ashington, and their families.

Hosted by the XXXX Crew Motorcycle Club, it will include live music, a comedian, raffles and a prize draw.

All of the money raised will be donated to the Chennai Six – this is the name that has been given to six British sailors who were part of a crew of 35 arrested and then detained by Indian authorities in October 2013, who alleged that the ship they were on was carrying illegal weapons.

The charges were quashed in April 2014, but Indian police appealed the decision and the crew was jailed by a judge in January 2016.

They are still waiting for the verdict from their appeal.

A ticket for the event, which is being held in the Bank House Club from 7pm, acts as an automatic entry into the prize draw – a break for two at Close House Hotel.

This will be drawn and announced by Nick Dunn’s sister, Lisa, and prominent Chennai Six supporter John Bowe, who plays Lawrence White in Emmerdale.

Running alongside this is an online auction that will end on the evening of the event. The items include a shooting day, ride out on a Harley Davidson and custom motorbikes, a full house carpet clean and biking memorabilia.

To take part in the auction, visit www.jumblebee.co.uk/inaidofnickdunnthechannai6

Tickets are available in advance. For more information, visit the XXXX Crew MC Facebook page.