Fund-raising page set up by Northumberland family of man found dead with wife in Cambodia

More than £3,500 has already been raised after the mother of a man who was found dead with his wife in south east Asia at the weekend set up a fund-raising page.

Robert Wells, 36, and Imogen Goldie, 28, died in Cambodia at the weekend. It has been reported the pair had been found hanging at a guest house in Sihanoukville on New Year’s Eve.

Two Crowdfunding pages have been established by family members and the one for Mr Wells has been set up by his mum Collette, who lives in Newbiggin.

The target she posted – £3,000 – was reached after 12 hours of the page being up and running and more than 60 donations have now been made.

It said: “I am desperate to get out there to cremate him and bring his ashes home.

“I know it is a difficult time of year financially, but if you can find it in your heart to donate an amount, no matter how small, I would be eternally grateful.”

Mr Wells was born in Sunderland but lived in Newcastle most of his life. His wife was from Camberwell, in London

Police in Cambodia are investigating the deaths and the Foreign Office has been informed.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with local authorities following the deaths of two British Nationals in Cambodia and are ready to support their families at this extremely difficult time.”

On the page for Imogen Goldie, it said: “I need to raise money fast so that my darling youngest daughter and I can go out to Cambodia to cremate my darling Imogen.”

On Facebook, a family member paid tribute to her, calling her a singer-songwriter who was ‘far too sensitive for this world’.

The couple were said to have got married on Christmas Day, just days before their death.

To make a donation, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/please-help-me-get-to-cambodia-to-cremate-my-son