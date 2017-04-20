Funding boost to support project at Port of Blyth

A cash boost to help improve facilities at a growing port has been welcomed.

Government funding of £800,000 has been awarded towards a £1.44million project to build and fit out a training facility in the Port of Blyth.

The facility will train people in the construction of turbines and the loading and securing of turbines and subsea equipment on land and onto a waterborne supply vessel.

The funding was part of nearly £3million awarded by the Government, with £2million being awarded to a project in Berwick to improve and repair to Tweed Dock.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive of Port of Blyth, said: “We are very pleased to see another important milestone in this project achieved in the form of this successful funding application.

“The partnerships we’re building through Port Training Services and other organisations will help create exciting opportunities and jobs for Blyth and South East Northumberland.”

County council chief executive Steven Mason said: “Northumberland has a number of thriving ports, generating millions of pounds trade for the local economy.

“It is essential these facilities continue to move with the times and are fit for the 21st Century, both in terms of infrastructure and the services they offer.

“This funding will greatly help the ambitious plans of both Blyth and Berwick and help ensure the county’s economy continues to flourish.”

Both projects are supported by the local Coastal Community Team.