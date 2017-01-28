Funding will help to fill in the gaps

Opposition councillors have welcomed funding to help keep the county’s roads moving.

Coun Peter Jackson, Conservative group leader on Northumberland County Council, has welcomed news of a dedicated £3.255million fund to repair potholes in roads.

The cash is part of a £1.2billion fund for local roads allocated from the Government to councils.

The money will improve roads, cut congestion and improve journey times and includes cash from the new National Productivity Investment Fund.

It also includes illion which councils can bid for to repair and maintain local infrastructure such as bridges, street lighting and rural roads.

Motorists across Northumberland will benefit from the dedicated funding for the North East Combined Authority after the Government announced nearly £50million of funding will be made available to local councils over the next 12 months.

Coun Jackson said: “The state of our roads is consistently raised with me by local residents and remains a great source of frustration for drivers.

“This funding is welcome news for families and businesses in Northumberland who rely on our roads to get around. It builds on the £1.111million Northumberland County Council got last year. This announcement shows the Government is delivering on the commitment to invest in infrastructure to attract businesses and secure a better future for local businesses.”