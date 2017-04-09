Funds for trust in Lola-Rose’s name

A year-long fund-raising campaign by employees at The Banks Group has brought in a five-figure sum for a regional charity that supports premature and sick newborn babies and their families.

At the start of 2016, employees at the Durham-headquartered firm chose The Tiny Lives Trust as its good cause of the year after it was nominated by Nicky Marshall, who works at Banks’ Shotton surface mine near Cramlington, due to the care it provided when his daughter Lola-Rose was born prematurely.

Since then, a wide variety of activities and events have been organised by workers across all its offices and operational sites and a cheque for £12,000 was recently handed over to the charity.

As well as raffles, cake bakes, tuck shops and coffee mornings, they included a comedy hypnosis night, a Euro 2016 goal predictor competition and a 14-strong Banks team taking on the Tough Mudder Yorkshire outdoor event at Broughton Hall in Skipton.

Sara Ellis, who is a member of the Banks Group’s charity fund-raising committee, said: “The practical and emotional support provided by the Tiny Lives Trust to families in extremely challenging circumstances is absolutely invaluable, and our team took to fund-raising for this great regional cause with real gusto.”

The charity supports premature and sick newborn babies, their mothers and families in the special care baby unit of the Newcastle Neonatal Service, which is based in Ward 35 of the Royal Victoria Infirmary.