GCSE RESULTS: Astley Community High School, Seaton Delaval

Astley Community High School, Seaton Delaval, has achieved another year of GCSE successes.

Students have met the challenges brought by the changes to GCSE English and maths assessment with impressive results.

Executive headteacher John Barnes and student Grace Robb.

Many are continuing their studies in the sixth form at Astley, where a range of academic and vocational subjects are on offer.

Summer Forman, James Leslie and Matthew Blackford achieved the top grade 9 in maths, A** in further maths and A** in biology, chemistry and physics. Matthew also achieved top grades under the new system with grade 9 in English language and 8 in English literature.

All three students are looking forward to continuing their studies at Astley’s sixth form in maths, science and ICT subjects.

Chloe Thompson is returning to study maths, chemistry and biology after gaining grade 8 in maths and A** in further maths. Chloe also achieved A** grades in all science subjects and religious education.

Grace Robb achieved grade 9 in English language along with A and A**grades in biology, chemistry, physics, history and art. Grace has chosen to study biology, chemistry and history in the sixth at Astley.

Executive headteacher John Barnes said: “Once again I am very proud of the students who have achieved these results. They are due to the hard work and efforts of students and staff.

“I have no doubt that their results are only the start of success for these young people and I am pleased that so many have chosen to continue their education in our sixth form.

“I congratulate them on all they have achieved over the last three years and I would like to say well done to everyone associated with Astley Community High School.”