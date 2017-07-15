Gearing up for further growth with new employees

A Cramlington firm is gearing up for further expansion with a number of key appointments.
Transport management technology specialists Mandata (Management & Data Services) Ltd has taken on new employees.
Dawn Matthews joins as implementation consultant, John Liddell as an EDI developer, Toni-Jane Ternent will provide specialist IT support, Stacey Thompson is a new business development executive, and Liam McGuire has landed a role as an apprentice engineer at their Leeds office.
Elsewhere Chris Wall has been promoted to client services director, Kevin Marshall steps-up to development director, and Teresa Davidson becomes an account manager.
Mandata, which currently employs 60 people, is forecasting a 13 per cent increase in revenue this year as turnover heads towards £7million.
Mark Norcliffe, CEO, said: “We will benefit from the new starters’ expertise to meet the demand from customers who are investing in our technologies to power their own growth.
“Armed with a robust expansion plan, strong customer base, and on-going investment in people, services, infrastructure and support facilities will ensure 2017 is another successful year.”
