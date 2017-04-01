Generous councillor helps young media team gear up

Youngsters with an eye on a career in the media have been given a helping hand.

Bedlington-based charity Leading Link’s youth media team now has state-of-the-art equipment to produce TV and radio thanks to county councillor Alyson Wallace.

Coun Wallace awarded the team £5,000 from her members small grant scheme.

Over the past year, the youth media team of 15 has been involved in training and learning new skills associated with media, with community radio station Radio Northumberland offering training workshops in radio presentation skills and the loan of equipment

Lyn Horton, manager of Leading Link, said: “When Coun Wallace heard that we were operating on a shoe-string, she just wanted to help.

“These young people had already proved they were not only learning new skills but increasing their employability status.”

Coun Wallace said: “It was an absolute pleasure to use some of my members’ small grant scheme to fully fund a media package to be used by Leading Link.

“I’m sure those using it will find many uses for it and will enjoy hours and hours improving their skills.

“Hopefully they will be able to use some of those skills to record for prosperity the changes that are imminent in the town for future generations to look back on.”

Jordan James, 15, from Bedlington and part of the Youth Media Team, said: “This new equipment has helped us to get more training, work with new styles of media and now we will be able to do much more advanced projects more quickly.

“We are so excited to get started and are really grateful to Coun Wallace for giving us this amazing opportunity.”