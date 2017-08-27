Gold accreditation hat-trick for team

Bernicia has successfully retained its Investors in People (IIP) gold accreditation for the third consecutive time, just nine months after a merger with Four Housing.

The property management, development and maintenance organisation employs more than 500 staff across four North East offices, including at its headquarters in Ashington.

It achieved the gold award once again following assessment against IIP’s new sixth generation standard.

The accreditation defines what it takes to lead, support and manage people for sustained success and Bernicia’s key strengths were identified as leading and inspiring people, living the organisation’s values and behaviours and creating sustainable success.

Andrea Malcolm, director of people and business support, said: “We are delighted to retain our IIP gold accreditation for the third time, particularly as it has been such a short space of time since our merger.

“This achievement is down to the dedication, commitment and optimism of our staff and they should be extremely proud.

“The new standard is a robust assessment and this achievement clearly demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement.

“We look forward to building on our strengths and will continue to support staff to reach their full potential.”

Steve Burrows, managing director of IIP North of England, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Bernicia and I would like to congratulate all of the team.”