Gold awards for Northumberland tourism businesses

Tourism businesses from Northumberland dominated the regional industry awards last night, with an array of winners.
Nominees from the county clinched seven golds across 15 categories at the North East England Tourism Awards, held at The Boiler Shop in partnership with Crowne Plaza Newcastle in the Stephenson Quarter, and hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle breakfast show presenter Alfie Joey.
Numerous other businesses from The Secret Kingdom earned silver, bronze and high-commended accolades.
It comes in the wake of the inaugural Northumberland Tourism Awards earlier this year, launched in April by Northeast Press’ four county titles in association with Northumberland Tourism.
And four of the winners from the Northumberland awards went on to take gold in the North East competition.
The county’s overall and hotel of the year winner, Battlesteads, in Wark, took the North East hotel of the year title.
The winner of the Northumberland self-catering holiday provider of the year, Brunton House and Cottages, took gold in the same category at the North East awards.
Newton Hall, at Newton-by-the-Sea, was named as the North East winner in the boutique guest accommodation of the year category, having taken the county prize earlier in the year.
And Laverock Law Cottages, in Lowick, clinched the sustainable tourism award at both North East and county level.
Other golds last night went to St Cuthbert’s House, in North Sunderland, in the bed and breakfast of the year section; Seahouses’ Seafield Caravan Park took top spot in the holiday park/holiday village of the year category; and The Apple Inn, at Lucker (highly commended in the county awards) was named North East tourism pub of the year.
All winners now have the chance to enter the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2018.
Mains Cottages, in Beadnell, earned silver at last night’s awards in the dog-friendly business of the year, having won the title at the Northumberland awards.
The Old Manse B&B, in Chatton, which clinched the bed and breakfast of the year at county level, was highly commended in the North East awards.
The Aln Valley Railway, in Alnwick, was highly commended in the small visitor attraction of the year for the North East, following its victory in the same category in the county awards.
Meanwhile, the county’s large visitor attraction winner, The Alnwick Garden, secured bronze at the North East ceremony.
It was the same story for The Potted Lobster, in Bambugh, which took bronze at last night’s awards, having been named Northumberland’s taste-award winner.
Others from the county to be recognised included Percy Arms, Chatton; The Joiners Arms, Newton-by-the-Sea; Barrasford Arms, Hexham; Mill House B7B, Guyzance; Bellshill Tower, south of Belford; Kielder Waterside; Ord House Country Park, near Berwick; Kirkley Hall, Ponteland; Bide-a-Wee Cottage, near Morpeth; and Kielder Water and Forest Park.
In total, 30 of the 53 nominees for the North East awards were from Northumberland.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Hotel of the Year
Gold - Battlesteads Hotel and Restaurant
Silver – Crowne Plaza Newcastle - Stephenson Quarter
Bronze - Seaham Hall
Highly commended - Hotel du Vin
Boutique Guest Accommodation of the Year
Gold - Newton Hall
Silver – The Percy Arms, Chatton
Bronze – The Joiners Arms
Highly commended - Barrasford Arms
Bed and Breakfast of the Year
Gold - St Cuthbert’s House
Silver – Mill House B&B
Bronze – West Longridge Manor B&B
Highly commended - The Old Manse B&B
Self-Catering Holiday Provider of the Year
Gold - Brunton House and Cottages
Silver – Mains Cottages, Northumberland Self Catering Cottages Ltd
Bronze – Renner Farming - Bellshill Tower
Highly commended - West Wood Yurts
Holiday Park/Holiday Village of the Year
Gold - Seafield Caravan Park
Silver – Kielder Waterside
Bronze – Ord House Country Park
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Gold - South Tynedale Railway
Silver – Hall Hill Farm
Bronze – Kirkley Hall
Highly commended - The Aln Valley Railway Trust
Highly commended - Bide-a-Wee Cottage Garden and Nursery
Highly commended - Battlesteads Hotel and Restaurant
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
Gold - Beamish, The Living Museum of the North
Silver – Kielder Water & Forest Park (KWFP)
Bronze – The Alnwick Garden
Guided Tour of the Year
Gold - BBC Tours
Silver – Wild Dog Outdoors
Bronze – Victoria Tunnel
Highly commended - Behind the Books @ the Lit & Phil
Dog Friendly Business of the Year
Gold - South Tynedale Railway
Silver – Mains Cottages, Northumberland Self Catering Cottages Ltd
Bronze – Battlesteads Hotel and Restaurant
Tourism Pub of the Year
Gold - The Apple Inn
Silver – The Botanist
Bronze – Barrasford Arms
Taste of England Award
Gold - Block and Bottle
Silver – Blackfriars Restaurant Banquet Hall, Cookery School, Parlour Bar and Tasting Room
Bronze – The Potted Lobster
Highly commended - Barrasford Arms
Sustainable Tourism Award
Gold - Laverock Law Cottages
Silver – St Cuthbert’s House
Inclusive Tourism Award
Gold - Seven Stories, The National Centre for Children’s Books
Silver – Sage Gateshead
Business Tourism Award
Gold - Event Durham, Durham University
Silver – Sage Gateshead
Bronze – Newcastle City Council, Hospitality Services
Highly commended - Seaham Hall
Visitor Information Provider of the Year
Gold - Durham Pointers
Bronze – South Tyneside Visitor Information Centre
Highly commended - Hartlepool Borough Council - Hartlepool Railway Station & Coast Project
The awards play a key role in showcasing the range of high quality tourism businesses and experiences on offer to visitors across the North East.
Sarah Stewart, chief executive at destination management and marketing organisation NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: “Huge congratulations to all of the winners. It’s been another brilliant year for entries and we received a high standard of entrants across all categories.
“The tourism sector in the North East of England continues to thrive, from our buzzing city centres to our beautiful coastline and varied countryside. Next year promises to be another exciting one for the region as we welcome the Great Exhibition of the North which will have a major impact on our visitor, and wider, economy.”
Northumbrian Water supported the awards for the sixth consecutive year, joined by Newcastle College and Bidfood as event sponsors for 2017.
David Hall, head of leisure, strategy and transformation at Northumbrian Water, said: “We are delighted to continue our support of the North East England Tourism Awards for the sixth year in a row and celebrate the very best the North East has to offer those visiting, living and working in the region.
“From unique coastlines and vibrant city cultures through to spectacular countryside and our very own breathtaking Kielder Waterside, the region has something to offer everyone. Congratulations to all the winners and those shortlisted.”
Tony Lewin, principal at Newcastle College, said: “Many of our students from Newcastle College go on to play key roles in the North East tourism industry, so it’s great to be able to support the awards. Thanks to our fantastic partnerships within the region our students have experienced working at some amazing hotels, restaurants and attractions - many of them on show tonight. We’re also very proud that a number of our talented students have worked with NewcastleGateshead Initiative to help make this year’s event a success.”
Susan Justice, head of business development at Bidfood, added: “Firstly, well done to all of tonight’s winners. The North East has a wide variety of great tourism and hospitality businesses and we should be extremely proud of what we have to offer. We are thrilled to support the North East England Tourism Awards and celebrate those organisations that go the extra mile for visitors to the region.”
The North East England Tourism Awards are organised and delivered by NewcastleGateshead Initiative and NGI Solutions in partnership with the Northern Tourism Alliance.
The Northern Tourism Alliance is a collaboration of the region’s tourism bodies who work together on projects that will benefit the tourism industry across the region. The members of the alliance are NewcastleGateshead Initiative, Northumberland Tourism, Visit County Durham, The North East Hotels Association, South Tyneside Council and North Tyneside Council.
