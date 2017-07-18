Good progress being made on turbines scheme

A pioneering windfarm development off the coast of Blyth has reached a notable milestone.

Two of the foundations for the five turbines have been transported along the River Tyne on route to their final destination.

EDF Energy Renewables is currently building the Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Windfarm after taking over responsibility for the scheme from Narec (now ORE Catapult) in October 2014.

The turbines, which will be installed around 6.5km off the coast of Blyth, will have a total generating capacity of 41.5MW. Once operational, they will generate enough low carbon electricity to power about 34,000 homes.

Concrete gravity based foundations (GBFs) form part of the project. They have been constructed at the Neptune dry dock over the past 12 months by BAM Nuttall.

Two of the structures were recently transported along the river to the Port of Tyne, where extra ballast will be added ahead of their tow-out to the offshore windfarm site.

The other three GBFs will make the same journey at a later date.

Once they are put into position, specialist contractor VBMS will start laying the inter array cables that will connect the individual wind turbines. It is anticipated that they will start generating power by the end of the year.

EDF Energy Renewables CEO, Matthieu Hue, said: “This ground-breaking scheme will benefit the North East and it will also help the UK to meet its future low carbon electricity needs.”