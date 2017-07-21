Good survey result for GP surgeries

Patients in Northumberland have given the thumbs-up to their experience of GP surgeries, according to a newly published survey.

More than 5,000 residents in the county took part in the 2017 GP Patient Survey, with the results being published by NHS England.

The survey asked patients about a range of issues related to their local GP surgery and other local NHS services.

And 87 per cent of people in Northumberland rated their experiences as good – higher than the national average of 85 per cent – and it showed that more people are finding it easy to make an appointment at their practice than in other areas of the country.

There are 42 GP practices in Northumberland, covering a population of 322,000 people.

Dr Alistair Blair, local GP and Clinical Chair at NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are really pleased with what members of the public have said about services in the area and would like to thank everyone who took the time to respond to the survey.

“These results are a well-deserved recognition of the high quality of care provided by our local practices and help to illustrate their commitment to ensuring that patients have a great experience of primary care.”

“We want a patient’s experience with their GP practice to be as positive as possible.

“It’s important that patients can access the right service at the right time for them, with the confidence that they’re getting the best help and advice available.”