Grant will enable key plans to grow

Seaton Delaval in Bloom has received a welcome boost from the Lakes & Dales Co-operative following a successful application.

The £500 community grant will enable the group to renovate an area of grassland opposite the Lakes & Dales store on Avenue Road.

Formed last year, Seaton Delaval in Bloom is made up of volunteers with the aim of improving the community in and around the local area and creating a blossoming environment for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

The community grant programme supports hundreds of organisations and charities across the North of England and Scotland every year.

Brian Fish, treasurer of Seaton Delaval in Bloom, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding, especially as the group is relatively new.

“This gives us a great start at improving our community.”

If you would like to volunteer with the group, email seatondelavalinbloom@gmail.com

On behalf of Lakes & Dales Co-operative, Katie Kipling, membership and community officer for the region, said: “We are delighted to award Seaton Delaval in Bloom with this much-needed funding, which will give the area opposite our store a new lease of life.

“As a co-operative, we have a duty to support our local communities and our community grant programme is just one way in which we provide such support.

“We are extremely proud of seeing how each of our grants can really make a large difference in communities.”