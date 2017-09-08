GREAT NORTH RUN: No paws in training for the K9 crew

It's not just the athletes who are limbering up for Sunday's Simplyhealth Great North Run.

The dogs and horses at Northumbria Police have been put through their paces to make sure they're ready for the world's biggest half-marathon.

Paddington, Parker and Pye ready for the run.

Officers from the force's dog and mounted sections have been working hard for months preparing for the event and making sure all plans are in place ahead of the weekend.

