Great response to new event for town

Members of the North Seaton with Ashington Women’s Institute (WI) had a busy Bank Holiday Saturday when they organised the first Ashington Show.

There were more than 100 entries into the many different categories – from the best jam to flower arranging and Victoria sandwich cake to art and photography.

The junior section was well attended with artwork, photography, decorated cupcakes and biscuits.

Coun Marjorie Chambers of Ashington Town Council, who was guest judge, said: “It was great to see the children getting involved and showing creative skills.”

There was also a talk from beekeepers and allotment growers at the show, which took place at YMCA Northumberland on North View.

North Seaton with Ashington WI president Sheila Screaton said: “We are looking to hold this as an annual event in Ashington’s calendar.”