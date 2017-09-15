Green light for 300 new homes

An outline application for around 300 new homes in Blyth has been approved, to the frustration of one councillor, who described the town as a ‘large housing estate’.

The bid, for land south-west of Park Farm, on South Newsham Road, was granted permission by 10 votes to zero, with two abstentions, at last week’s meeting of the county council’s strategic planning committee.

It sits to the east of land which is currently being developed for housing by Miller Homes, while a little way to the west on South Newsham Road, work has started on new homes at the Newsham North Farm site.

The scheme will deliver 45 affordable homes as well as financial contributions for education, sports facilities and highways infrastructure.

Coun Bernard Pidcock said: “I would want to refuse planning permission on a number of grounds.

“Blyth is growing exponentially without the required infrastructure. It is becoming a large housing estate with no features. It’s bland and boring.

“But because you (the Conservative administration) have withdrawn the core strategy, I have no grounds to refuse it.”