Group celebrates a £10,000 cash boost

An organisation which helps people boost their employment prospects has received a cash boost.

Blyth Resource and Initiative Centre (BRIC) has been awarded nearly £10,000 in grant aid by Isos Housing.

BRIC, based in the Eric Tolhurst Centre, runs a package of courses and workshops ‘Get Ready for the Future’, offering IT skills training, confidence building workshops, advice on job searching and interview techniques for the unemployed.

Focused on upskilling people, there will be the chance to take qualifications in IT to nationally recognised standards.

BRIC centre manager, Cath George, said: “Over the last few years we’ve been working with a lot of partners in some of the outlying areas around Blyth and we’ve realised that the sort of work and advice we offer just isn’t going on elsewhere.”

Isos Community Involvement officer, Mary Ormston, said: “For more than three decades BRIC has been working with the unemployed and disadvantaged. Its services have been proven to lift people out of long-term unemployment, helping them gain confidence and essential life and employability skills, so we are delighted to support such valuable work.”

For more on the sessions call (01670) 353817.

“Get Ready for the Future” sessions start on Monday, January 16, at Hadston House in the village, on Wednesday, January 18, at Pegswood Community Hub and on Thursday, January 19, at Morpeth Methodist Church.