Group celebrates tenth anniversary

The South East Northumberland Stroke Support Group held a celebration get-together to mark its 10th anniversary.

It was set up in Bedlington by Ann and Bill Wade as a support group for stroke survivors and their carers.

The group is administered by a committee of people who have survived stroke, or carers, who fully understand the problems of living with stroke.

It welcomes regular visiting speakers and entertainers, and members take part in activities, all to cover the differing needs of people with stroke.

It meets monthly at East Bedlington Community Centre on Station Road, from 1pm until 3pm.

The next meeting, on October 16, is the annual general meeting.

Some of the group’s members and supporters are pictured above at the anniversary event at the community centre.