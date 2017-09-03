Growing hair salon moves to new site

An Ashington hair salon has moved to a new home.

Sublime was established in 2012 by Chloe Stewart and her mother Adrienne in rented premises on Station Road.

They decided the time was right to invest for the future and buy new premises.

Now, with funding from Barclays, the salon has moved to its new home at 192/192a Hawthorne Road.

Chloe said: “We’ve been looking for new premises for some time now as we’d decided with low interest rates the time was right to invest for the future.

“We were thrilled when the property became available as it not only secured the future of the business but it was great that the relocation didn’t inconvenience any of our existing customers. Purchasing the premises has been a long-held dream and we’re delighted to now own our business premises.”

As well as the usual salon services, Sublime specialises in children’s pamper parties.